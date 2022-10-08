Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $85 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 734,749 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.36% of eBay worth $84,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in eBay by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,383 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,725 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in eBay by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,910 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.03.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,731,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

