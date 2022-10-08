Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,553 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 146,628 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $201,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $233.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.97.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

