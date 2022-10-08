Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 873,333 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 873,333 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $147,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 367,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,369,000 after acquiring an additional 33,760 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $159.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.