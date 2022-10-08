Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 6,667 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $217,610.88. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $234,678.40.

On Thursday, September 8th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $255,479.44.

On Thursday, August 25th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $262,213.11.

On Thursday, August 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $282,214.11.

On Monday, July 25th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $294,814.74.

On Monday, July 11th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $295,348.10.

GO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.46. 1,285,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.06. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

