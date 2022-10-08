Robert W. Baird Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $134.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PAYX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.45.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.59 on Wednesday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $108.97 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.59.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 434,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,352,000 after purchasing an additional 337,069 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 263,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,600,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,951,000 after acquiring an additional 43,056 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

