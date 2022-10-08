Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $7.25

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.25 to $7.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.69.

NYSE:RKT opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $200,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,447,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,243,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 881,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,622. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

