Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of RMTI stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.32. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,150 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

