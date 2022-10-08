Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys Shares of 15,177 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 661,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,031,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 11.8% in the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 327,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,221,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Datadog by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,288 shares of company stock worth $10,691,166 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $88.06 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.22. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,814.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

