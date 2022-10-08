Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,957,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,327,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,908,000 after purchasing an additional 96,516 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,810,000 after purchasing an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,545,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the first quarter worth $16,123,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

FNCL stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.