Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $267,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.62 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.