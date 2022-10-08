Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $3.79 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.1% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $137.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

