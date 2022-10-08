Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $317,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $33.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

