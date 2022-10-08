Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $454,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $67.59 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63.

