Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $506,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,063,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after purchasing an additional 377,155 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Price Performance
FDX stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.37.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
