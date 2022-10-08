Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 5,277 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total transaction of $5,156,732.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $295.23 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.71 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

