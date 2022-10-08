Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 8,315 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Centene by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. Centene Co. has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

