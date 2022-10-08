Rosenblatt Securities Cuts SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $38.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

SGH opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.53. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SMART Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SMART Global by 419.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 778,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

