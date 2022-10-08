Round Dollar (RD) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.55 or 0.00069514 BTC on popular exchanges. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $72,966.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Round Dollar (RD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron10 platform. Round Dollar has a current supply of 15,994 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Round Dollar is 13.59212379 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $71,582.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onecash.asia/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

