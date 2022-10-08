Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Trading 0.4% Higher

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $7.93. 248,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 682,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

