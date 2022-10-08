RS Crum Inc. Invests $333,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $21.91 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.