RS Crum Inc. Invests $789,000 in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. RS Crum Inc. owned 0.08% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,137,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

