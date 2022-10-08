RS Crum Inc. Makes New $3.97 Million Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,823,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,441,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,713,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,576,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,472,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $30.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.