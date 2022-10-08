RS Crum Inc. Purchases 16,873 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,048,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,293,000. Finally, Wilshire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,637,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $20.71 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.