Runner Land (RLT) Price Down 99.9% This Week

Runner Land (RLT) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Runner Land token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Runner Land has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. Runner Land has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $9,209.00 worth of Runner Land was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Runner Land

Runner Land launched on May 11th, 2022. Runner Land’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Runner Land’s official Twitter account is @runnerlandgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Runner Land’s official website is runner.land.

Buying and Selling Runner Land

According to CryptoCompare, “Runner Land (RLT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Runner Land has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Runner Land is 0.00000258 USD and is up 5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://runner.land.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Runner Land directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Runner Land should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Runner Land using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

