Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
SFE opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
