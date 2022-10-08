Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.