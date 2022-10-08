Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Shares Up 11%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) shares shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.55. 7,222 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 2,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Saker Aviation Services Trading Up 6.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.

