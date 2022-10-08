Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,053 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 2.8% of Ieq Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Salesforce worth $92,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 3.3 %

CRM opened at $150.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $977,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,824,466. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.