Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock worth $12,824,466 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Trading Down 3.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.75 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

