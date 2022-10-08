Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) PT Lowered to SEK 170

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDVKY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $226.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) Price Performance

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.

Sandvik AB (publ) Announces Dividend

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Articles

