Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€0.85” Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.87) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.73) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €1.85 ($1.89) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC set a €1.20 ($1.22) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.10 ($1.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €1.31 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.27. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.02) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($14.95).

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.