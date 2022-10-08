Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after buying an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,274 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.