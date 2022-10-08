Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $31,000 in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,964,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATHA opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $16.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ATHA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Athira Pharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.