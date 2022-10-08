Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 820 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $235.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

