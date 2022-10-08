Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-0.47 EPS.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance
Shares of SCHN stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $772.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Schnitzer Steel Industries
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.