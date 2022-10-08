Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.42-0.47 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $772.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 99,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,677 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,402,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

