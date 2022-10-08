Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Cut by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after purchasing an additional 282,192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,463,000 after purchasing an additional 281,812 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 271,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.83. 531,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,274. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.