Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Lessened by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,507. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.71 and a one year high of $64.15.

