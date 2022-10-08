SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SEAC opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.44.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 158,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $90,402.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,371,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 665,942 shares of company stock valued at $374,680 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.