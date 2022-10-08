Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $32.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 2.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

