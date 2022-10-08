SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after acquiring an additional 63,621 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NIKE by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,151 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Down 3.3 %

NKE traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.16. 8,554,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,391,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

