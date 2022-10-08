SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.2% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $9.41 on Friday, hitting $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 163,786,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,925,320. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

