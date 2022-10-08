SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 613,068 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 613,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,829,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up about 3.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of ZTO Express (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $205,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26,633.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

ZTO traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,169. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $34.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

