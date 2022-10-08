SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,903,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 51,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

EWY traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. 2,783,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,799. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.34. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

