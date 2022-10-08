SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 10,900 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $24.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,685.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,029. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.22 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,895.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,008.72.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,528.70.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.