SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Sells 300,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 1.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,271,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,494. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

