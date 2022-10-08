Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Service Co. International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,358,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,018,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.7 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

