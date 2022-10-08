Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,946 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Shell by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,974,000 after buying an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

SHEL stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.97. 6,085,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,138. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

