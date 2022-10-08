Shiba Predator (QOM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Shiba Predator (QOM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Shiba Predator has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shiba Predator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Shiba Predator has a total market capitalization of $23.65 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Shiba Predator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shiba Predator alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010262 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Shiba Predator Token Profile

Shiba Predator launched on March 16th, 2022. Shiba Predator’s total supply is 599,886,333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,999,999,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shiba Predator is https://reddit.com/r/qomtheshibapredator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shiba Predator’s official message board is medium.com/@kodaibigbear/introducing-qom-the-shiba-predator-fe0bc1e8088b. Shiba Predator’s official website is qompredator.finance. Shiba Predator’s official Twitter account is @shibapredator1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shiba Predator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shiba Predator (QOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shiba Predator has a current supply of 599,886,333,333,333. The last known price of Shiba Predator is 0.00000004 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $911,086.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://qompredator.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Predator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Predator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shiba Predator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Predator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Predator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.