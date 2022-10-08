ShibChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SC)

ShibChain (SC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, ShibChain has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ShibChain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ShibChain has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $34,775.00 worth of ShibChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShibChain alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004113 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004496 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ShibChain Token Profile

ShibChain is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2022. ShibChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. ShibChain’s official Twitter account is @shibchaingang. The Reddit community for ShibChain is https://reddit.com/r/shibchain_app and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ShibChain is medium.com/@shibchain. The official website for ShibChain is shibchain.app.

Buying and Selling ShibChain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShibChain (SC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ShibChain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ShibChain is 0 USD and is down -16.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18,320.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shibchain.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShibChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShibChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShibChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShibChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShibChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.