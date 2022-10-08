Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Trading Up 0.6%

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.88 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.11). Approximately 154,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 860,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.11).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.