Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
SHG stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.77.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
